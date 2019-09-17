Orlando to become giant, interactive game of Clue for day in November

Think you have what it takes to be a real-life detective?

Then put your skills to the test with a group of friends or family when an interactive game of Clue comes to life for one day in Orlando.

On Nov. 2, CluedUpp makes its Orlando debut, turning the city into an interactive Clue board.

"CluedUpp is a brand-new city-wide murder mystery game that puts you in the shoes of a real-life detective," the website reads. "Using our award-winning app, your team will hunt around your chosen town, tracking down virtual witnesses, eliminating suspects and ruling-out murder weapons."

It'll cost $46 for a team of up to six adults. The game encourages dressing up in 1920s-inspired attire, but we'll leave that decision to you.

Children under 16 can participate on teams for free.

All you have to do is buy a team ticket, come up with a team name, download the CluedUpp app to your smartphone, check in and start the game between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and then have the time of your life solving the clues.

"In true Cluedo-style, at the end of the game, you'll have ruled out everyone but the killer and his chosen weapon of choice. Some say it's a bit like 'Pokemon G'o meets Cluedo, but will you be able to unveil the killer?"

Officials with the company say the average team finishes the self-guided game in around 2 hours and 20 minutes and that the distance covered solving clues is comparable to a 5K.

There are prizes up for grabs for the fastest team, best fancy dress, best team picture, best team name, best little detective and best K-9 detective. So get creative.

For more information, click here.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.