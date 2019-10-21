Orlando to sign $15-per-hour wage for city workers

© LAKANA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Council members are expected to approve a plan Monday to gradually increase the minimum wage for city workers to $15 per hour.

The City Council is expected to vote to amend the contract and increase the starting salary from $10.71 per hour to $13 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Under the plan, the minimum wage for city workers would then increase to $14 per hour in 2021 and $15 per hour in 2022.

Monday's council meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

