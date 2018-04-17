Orlando torch run supports Special Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies across Central Florida joined forces Tuesday for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The relay took place ahead of the Special Olympics Summer Games, which will be held next month.

Officers throughout the state run and walk the relay every year to raise money for athletes who participate in the Special Olympics.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina led the crowd by holding the torch Tuesday morning.

"This is one of the things we love doing every year," Mina said.

Chiefs, officers, sheriffs, deputies, agents and cadets from virtually every branch of federal, state, county and municipal law enforcement represented more than 300 agencies.

"It's very important for all of us to support special athletes during the law enforcement torch run." Mina said.

The Florida Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest annual fundraising event for Special Olympics Florida.

Here’s @ChiefJohnMina getting ready for the law enforcement Torch Run that raises money for athletes who participate in Special Olympics! It was great meeting and interviewing him for the first time today! @OrlandoPolice @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/rD4qmIuxVo — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) April 17, 2018

