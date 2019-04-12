Orlando, Toronto mayors place friendly wager over Magic vs. Raptors series

Evan Fournier #10 of the Orlando Magic shoots against Justin Holiday #7 of the Chicago Bulls at United Center on December 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic play against the Toronto Raptors at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Game 1 in a first-round matchup in the NBA playoffs.

The winner of the series moves on to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

A trip to the next round is not the only thing on the line.

The @OrlandoMagic open their playoff series with the Raptors tomorrow and I just made a friendly wager with @JohnTory. A Magic series win means Mayor Tory sends me some of Toronto's top craft beer and if the Raptors happen to win he'll receive @orlandobrewing. #BlueAndWhiteIgnite — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) April 12, 2019

Mayor Buddy Dyer made a bet with Toronto Mayor John Tory. If the Magic win, Tory will send Dyer some craft beer.

If the Raptors win, Dyer will send beer from Orlando Brewing to Toronto.

Toronto is currently an 8.5-point favorite to win Saturday.

