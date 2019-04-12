News

Orlando, Toronto mayors place friendly wager over Magic vs. Raptors series

Beer is on the line in this bet

Evan Fournier #10 of the Orlando Magic shoots against Justin Holiday #7 of the Chicago Bulls at United Center on December 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic play against the Toronto Raptors at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Game 1 in a first-round matchup in the NBA playoffs.

The winner of the series moves on to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

A trip to the next round is not the only thing on the line.

 

Mayor Buddy Dyer made a bet with Toronto Mayor John Tory. If the Magic win, Tory will send Dyer some craft beer.

If the Raptors win, Dyer will send beer from Orlando Brewing to Toronto.

Toronto is currently an 8.5-point favorite to win Saturday.

