Orlando wedding photographer denies ripping off couples

ORLANDO, Fla. - A local wedding videographer and photographer is telling his side of the story after clients accused him of not delivering their wedding photos and videos.

Jason Densberger owns Bright Bands Media. More than a dozen couples claim he has not given them any or all of their wedding photos and videos.

"I cannot give them their videos and footage and photos because I don't have them," Densberger said. "An employee stole them."

The employee he is referring to is Laura Muniz, who worked for Densberger from January 2018 to May 2018.

Muniz quit after she said Densberger didn't show up for a wedding job booked in May. She said she has given Densberger his items back many of times, and has text messages showing she wanted to give back his items.

"He owes me $8,000, so I'm a victim, too. So, all the weddings I have shot and all the editing I did before I quit, which I have a list of," Muniz said.

Densberger said otherwise.

"She's lying all the time. She said, 'Give me your hard drive again. I want to help you. I'm sorry. I want to help you,' and now she won't give it back to me," Densberger said.

Former clients of Densberger said he has been extremely difficult to get in touch with because the number he once used to touch base with them is disconnected and the other number goes unanswered.

"That's not my job. That's her job," Densberger said.

Densberger said he may take legal action to get his footage back from Muniz.

There are currently three SD cards missing with wedding footage.

Muniz was told by Densberger the missing cards are in New York in his car.

In the meantime, the Federal Department of Law Enforcement is reviewing clients reports.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.