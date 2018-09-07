Orlando woman accused of killing 2-year-old son, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A local mother has been arrested on an aggravated manslaughter charge nearly two months after her 2-year-old son was found unresponsive at the family's home, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Victoria Toth was arrested Friday in connection with the death of her son, Jayce Martin, after a medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Details about the boy's cause of death were not immediately available.

On July 18, police said they were called to a home on Bethune Drive and found the boy unresponsive in his bedroom.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

