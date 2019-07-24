Orlando woman gets $19 out of $3,000 restitution order

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman whose car was stolen from her Orlando driveway is asking for the restitution she said a judge ordered the car thief to pay nearly three years ago.

Perri Armstrong said the car had a lot of sentimental value.

"It belonged to my father. It was his pride and joy," she said. "It was a 1995 with 59,000 original miles on it."

Armstrong said the car was stolen as she sat on her back porch one night in 2016.

She said it took several days for Orange County sheriff's deputies to track down the suspected car thief and her car, which was found in a retention pond.

The inside was covered in mold, and the car was not salvageable.

She said the juvenile who was arrested was ordered by a judge to pay restitution in the amount of$3,2745, but to date, she said she's only received $19.74.

"I have been to, I think, four hearings and made numerous phone calls," she said.

She said she decided to contact News 6 to get results, and almost immediately, she said the right person at the Office of the State Attorney contacted her to make things right.

She said prosecutors are now seeking a new court hearing to force the person who pleaded guilty to stealing her car to pay.

That hearing, she said, should be set up within the next few weeks.

You got my results," she said.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.