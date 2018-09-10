Orlandoans can vote on which holiday movies should be shown at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. - It might be too early to start setting up the twinkle lights and unboxing the tree, but it's not too early to vote on which holiday movies should be shown at Lake Eola Park in December.

The City of Orlando posted on Twitter Monday that it's seeking public input on what to play on the big screen. "Elf," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" were the top picks that were screened during events last year at the Walt Disney Amphitheater.

Those same titles are among the contenders for this year's viewings, as well as other holiday classics such as "It's a Wonderful Life," "Home Alone" and "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

Voting is as easy as clicking the link here and checking the box next to your three top picks. The three titles with the most votes by the time polling ends will be played for audiences at the Holiday Movies in the Park events.

The dates and details for those events have not yet been announced so be sure to check back at CityofOrlando.net/holiday for more information as December approaches.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.