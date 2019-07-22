Orlando's Adult Literacy League at risk of closing

ORLANDO, Fla. - Due to a lack of grant funding, the Adult Literacy League in Orlando could close, putting an end to its 51 years of teaching people in Central Florida how to read.

The nonprofit's executive director, Gina Berko Solomon, was forced to cut the staff in half since the beginning of 2019.

"We're in a really tight spot," she said. "A couple of big grants didn't hit in those first couple weeks and we recognized it was going to have a big impact on our organization and it's been tough."

That's why the Literacy League has started a fundraiser with a goal of raising $60,000 in 60 days, so the organization can stay open and continue to serve.

For 18 years, Mary Hardaway has met with a tutor to perfect what many of us take for granted.

"A lot of people cannot read," she said. "I cannot wait to get here because I know I'm going to make a good example for others."

The majority of people the Literacy League teaches are those learning to read in English as a second language.

Hardaway said closing the Literacy League would devastate many.

"It would be very hard," she said.

The fundraiser runs through the end of August and has already raised more than $10,000 in 20 days.

You can donate to the Adult Literacy League here.

