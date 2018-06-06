Orlando's Main Streets program helps small businesses prosper

ORLANDO, Fla. - Audubon Park in Orlando is just one little nook of the city and part of the city's Main Streets program.

The program was launched 10 years ago to help local communities and businesses prosper.

The nine communities in the program include Audubon Park Garden District, Ivanhoe Village Main Street, Church Street District, The Milk District, College Park Main Street, Mills 50, SoDo District, Thornton Park District and Gateway Orlando District.

Since its inception, small business successes within these districts have included $1.14 billion in private and public investments, more than 1,000 net new business openings and the creation of more than 6,000 net full- and part-time jobs.

Jennifer Cunningham and her husband took a leap of faith 10 years ago and opened Bikes, Beans and Bordeaux's Neighborhood Cafe in Audubon Park, long before the district had its name.

"It was quieter here in the neighborhood here. Some businesses were closing," Cunningham said.

Around the same time her business opened, the Main Streets program was introduced.

"When the Main Street opened and came into the area, we were really excited to have a partner that was helping us promote the business, helping bring traffic to the area too," Cunningham said.

Pauline Eaton is the Main Streets program administrator.

When she moved to Central Florida 11 years ago, many of the districts didn't have the names they have now. Through the years, she said, the program has allowed more districts to grow and the districts have brought in new businesses.

"Before Main Street started, most of the events in the city were either downtown or at Lake Eola. There weren't a lot of these events in other areas of the city. So, now people have places where they can go. They can take their kids and come out and be part of the community and meet their neighbors, get involved and meet the businesses," Eaton said.

The program helps boosts local businesses by helping new businesses started and get up on their feet.

"It's turnkey. It truly is. You have an established Main Streets program that has been around. They know what works, what doesn't work -- to have the director of the district come into the businesses and check in, check in about all the events that are coming up. You kind of have a ready-made events calendar," Cunningham said.

A 10th district is in the works. It would include the Curry Ford West area.

