Orlando's premier outlets adding more paid parking spots

ORLANDO, Fla. - Shoppers who plan to visit one of Orlando's popular outlets will have more options to park closer to the doors but it will cost them.

Orlando's premier outlets are one of Central Florida's meccas for shopping.

When they're done with Disney, people from all over the country make a pit stop at one of Orlando's premium shopping outlets.

But, for any shopper who has ever been, they probably had the headache of finding a coveted parking spot. Well, at least one they didn't want to pay for.

John Zubler makes the more than hour drive from Cocoa Beach to the outlets.

His grandkids love the stores, but the parking, he says, has seen some changes over the years.

"As we drove around close to the mall, we saw that all that area close to the mall is all closed off and strictly for valet parking. It just kind of made us think, you know, you're paying extra to get that close," Zubler said. "We have seen the paid progress so it started in a small area and then just kept getting bigger and bigger."

The Florida Mall, Orlando International Premium Outlets and Orlando Vineland Premier Outlets are owned by Simon properties.

Recently, they decided to dedicate more parking to paying customers.

Through an app called, MyPark, a total of 75 new parking spaces between the three shopping centers are available but customers have to pay.

Through the app, people can reserve a parking spot and park.

It costs $3 for up to two hours and $3 each additional hour.

Other premium parking is offered at Orlando International Premium Outlets.

For $10, shoppers can park closer to the stores. Valet parking will cost $15.

Don Dooley, area general manager for Orlando Premium Outlets, said in a statement that the new partnership is designed to benefit customers.

In a statement from a representative with Simon properties, they said, “Simon Properties’ partnership with MyPark has proven to be successful, and we are excited to offer MyPark to our customers in three of our busiest Florida locations,” Dooley said. “MyPark’s innovative technology has not only benefited our customers in the past, but it’s been great for retailers as well and we are confident that it will continue to be a positive experience for all parties involved.”

The representative went on to say, "For ease of access, we are expanding our valet and paid premium parking options to offer up-front parking spaces to our shoppers. Florida residents can take advantage of complimentary valet parking from 10-11 a.m. daily, through our Florida Residents Program available 365 days a year. They can visit any of our Guest Services locations to receive their complimentary parking and Savings Passport. We offer more than 1,500 open parking spaces for guests, along with our enhanced paid parking options. This decision was made to ease the overall shopping and parking experience while creating accessibility to our shopping center for all our visitors."



