Ormond Beach couple wakes to find disturbing vandalism on property

Photos show the driveway and a vehicle at an Ormond Beach home that were vandalized with spray paint overnight Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are investigating a suspicious and costly vandalism after a couple found disturbing words sprayed all over their property Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the couple woke up to find the words murder and cancer and the letters "F" and "E" plastered on the driveway and on their car.

Authorities said the man first thought it was kids using chalk to tag the words but soon learned it was white paint and it wasn't coming off.

The victim also told deputies that he's not feuding with anyone and doesn't know who would have spray-painted his things or why.

Photos show the driveway and a vehicle at an Ormond Beach home that were vandalized with spray paint overnight Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019.

News 6 went by the home but no one answered the door.

While deputies continue to investigate this crime and find out who is responsible, they said it'll cost the homeowners $1,500 to repaint the car and another $100 to clean the driveway.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.