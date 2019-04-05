Ormond Beach man accused of setting neighbor's car on fire

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A fire that destroyed a car in Ormond Beach is being investigated as an arson.

On March 31, investigators with the State Fire Marshal said William Schenkel 48, took drastic action when he torched Mary Robles’ 66, Jeep Liberty which was parked in her driveway.

Robles said she didn’t know what to think when she heard flames were shooting out of her car windows after her neighbor Schenkel was seen near it.

Robles said, “I couldn’t believe it when I got here and all the police were here.”

Unbeknownst to Schenkel the twisted plan he carried out on the 2000 block of Linda Avenue was caught on camera by a neighbor.

“He just blew my car up and there were kids around, there is always kids around here,” Robles said.

All that is left of Robles’ car is melted seats, charred visors, and an interior burned to almost nothing. All because of an ongoing feud between the neighbors.

“I come to find out he thought my son had stolen his little scooter,” Robles said.

Ron Frees who was nearby said his first instinct when he saw the flames was to grab his fire extinguisher and protect children in the area.

“I was standing there pulling something out and I heard a boom out of the side there, I looked over the side and I see the guy walking away from the truck and I go call 911,” Frees said.

A charging affidavit issued by Volusia County Sheriff’s Office revealed Schenkel said he would burn down the house on Linda Avenue with everyone inside of it.

He went on to state the family couldn’t stay in their home and live.

Frees said after containing the fire he tried catching him.

“I chased him down and made sure I knew right where he was,” Frees said. “I had my nephews on the phone while I chasing him down and able to describe him right there.”

The trail of evidence led to arson and aggravated charge. Schenkel’s bond is set at $30,000.

