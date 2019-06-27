Ormond Beach man arrested in interstate stalking case

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives arrested an Ormond Beach man in an interstate stalking case.

The Sheriff’s Office said on June 24, detectives in Placerville, Calif. started an around-the-clock investigation in a stalking and criminal threats case.

Placerville is about 44 miles east of Sacramento.

Investigators said the case involved credible and serious threats against the victim’s life.

Deputies said investigators found out the suspect drove to El Dorado County to potentially carry out the threats.

During the investigation, detectives found out the suspect was in South Lake Tahoe, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect thought he was going to meet with the victim at a restaurant in the area.

Investigators said detectives took Donald Martin into custody.

Martin is also accused of carrying a loaded firearm in his pocket at the time of his arrest, according to investigators.

The 65-year-old suspect was charged with stalking, and his bail was set at $60,000.

