Ormond Beach police investigate shooting

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A person was shot late Sunday in Ormond Beach, police said.
The shooting was reported at 11:30 p.m. at 450 Tomoka Ave.
Ormond Beach police said officers were called to the area and found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle leaving the area and at least two people were detained, police said.
"This is a contained incident and all persons involved have been contacted," police said in a news release.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Ormond Beach Police Department at 386-677-0731.
