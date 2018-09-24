Ormond Beach police investigate shooting

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A person was shot late Sunday in Ormond Beach, police said.

The shooting was reported at 11:30 p.m. at 450 Tomoka Ave.

Ormond Beach police said officers were called to the area and found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle leaving the area and at least two people were detained, police said.

"This is a contained incident and all persons involved have been contacted," police said in a news release.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Ormond Beach Police Department at 386-677-0731.

