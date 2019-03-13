Ormond Beach police responded to home 24 times since January before fire, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - The state fire marshal is investigating a home fire Wednesday in Ormond Beach after police said the cause of the fire was considered suspicious.

Ormond Beach police officials said the fire department responded to the home at 390 Muddy Creek Lane at 10:26 a.m.

Firefighters pulled one woman out of the home, and she was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Ormond Beach police have responded to the same home 24 times since January for well-being checks, animal complaints and other calls for service.

According to a Feb. 19 arrest report, the repeated calls for service are related to a child custody dispute. During one incident police were performing a well-being check on the children and the homeowner's German shepard attacked officers, police said. An officer was bitten by the dog, according to the report.

Jennifer Dennison, 47, was arrested and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.