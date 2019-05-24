Officers fatally shoot Osceola attempted murder suspect outside South Florida mosque

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of stabbing a woman in Kissimmee was fatally shot by authorities outside a South Florida mosque Friday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Hamid Ould-Rouis went to a residence on Luminous Loop in Kissimmee around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, battered a man inside and stabbed a woman, who is in critical condition at a local hospital.

A warrant was issued for Ould-Rouis' arrest on an attempted murder charge. U.S. marshalls located Ould-Rouis outside Masjid Al-Iman mosque on Franklin Drive in Broward County, deputies said.

News 6 partner WPLG reported that when the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force tried to confront Ould-Rouis in the parking lot, Ould-Rouis stepped out of a vehicle holding a gun, prompting authorities to open fire, killing him.

