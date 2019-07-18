Osceola commissioners vote in favor of environmental testing at landfill

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County leaders want the owner of the JED landfill to stop receiving coal ash from power plants in Puerto Rico.

Commissioners said they have voted for water sampling tests, additional testing on the coal ash and inspections of the landfill.

The county has asked the owner of the Waste Connections of Osceola County landfill to stop taking in the coal ash.

The company previously promised to end the shipments in October.

In April, Osceola County commissioners began allowing coal ash from coal-fired power plants in Puerto Rico to be disposed at the JED landfill.



