Osceola County bans backpacks at school sporting events

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County is the latest school district to increase security at sporting events.

Officials have banned backpacks at all athletic and arts events on school grounds.

Exceptions will be made for diaper bags and medical equipment.

Officials say small bags will be allowed but will be searched prior to entering the event.

The district did not give a specific reason for the change.

Several other districts in Central Florida have announced similar bans, including Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Marion counties.

