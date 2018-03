OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were shot Wednesday evening.

Officials said the victims drove to a 7-Eleven in the area on Cypress Avenue in Poinciana.

The victims were taken to a hospital from there, officials said. Their conditions were not given.

No other details were given.

