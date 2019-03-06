Osceola County high school principal under investigation, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola High School Principal Nia Campbell is under investigation after allegations made following a boys basketball game last Friday, according to Kissimmee police officials.

A student told authorities Campbell strong-armed him during the basketball game at the high school on March 1, a spokeswoman for the Kissimmee Police Department told News 6.

Kissimmee police said they could not release the incident report because the investigation is ongoing but did say police are investigating the allegations. No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

An Osceola County School District spokesperson confirmed there is video of the basketball game showing the incident with the student.

"There has been an allegation made against the principal regarding the situation following the boys basketball game last Friday," district spokeswoman Martha Mann said in an email to News 6. "District leadership and School Board General Counsel have reviewed the allegation and the video that has been circulated and find no cause to remove her from her duties at this time. However, there is an ongoing investigation with Kissimmee Police Department."

