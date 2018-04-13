Osceola County schools consider new bell schedule for select schools

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Board members with the Osceola County Public School district will vote on a proposed bell schedule change for eight schools for the upcoming school year at their April 17 meeting.

The proposed changes would shift the start times and ending times for the selected schools anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes for the 2018-2019 school year. The proposal also includes times for two new schools scheduled to open within the next two years.

The following schools would see changes in the upcoming school year, should the measure pass:

Ross Jeffries Pre-K Center

Neptune Middle School

St. Could Middle School

Bellalago Academy (K-5)

Celebration School (K-8)

Celebration High

Harmony High

Osceola High

Tohopekaliga High (new school)

Neo City High (new school)

New Beginnings Alternative School

According to a district spokesperson, the changes are proposed to improve traffic patterns and reduce the need for additional routes with the opening of the new schools.

Staff will begin discussion with community stakeholders about a three-tiered schedule with later high school start times for the 2019-2020 school year, as well as consistent start times for middle and elementary schools.

"We are just at the very beginning of the research/investigation of a three-tiered concept. Before any decision is made by the School Board, the district would look at a number of possible impacts of any decision, such as on student achievement, attendance, cost savings, impact on staff and families, and after-school involvement. The district is committed to getting input from all stakeholders on this issue."

--Dana Schafer, Osceola School District public information officer

District officials said the potential daylight saving time change is not a factor in the proposal and that no traffic studies have been conducted.

Click here to see a full list of the proposed start and end times,

