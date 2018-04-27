Woman joins Osceola County SWAT team for first time ever

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - For the first time ever, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a woman to its SWAT team.

Deputy Michelle Sayers was one of a group of four recent graduates to pass the rigorous physical fitness, firearms proficiency and memory tests required to join the team. She joined the department in 2015 and has been a patrol deputy for the past three years.

“It took a lot of hard work and dedication and I could not have done it without my family and law enforcement family. I look forward to the many new challenges the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office presents," Sayers said.

Sheriff Russ Gibson said having Sayers join the SWAT team illustrates the opportunities for women within the department.

“Deputy Michelle Sayers had a dream to become the first female SWAT team member of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, and at our office, if you can dream it, you can do it. We are so very proud of Deputy Sayer’s tremendous accomplishments, and if there ever was such a thing as a glass ceiling at our office, I promise you, it was shattered the very day I was sworn in,” Gibson said.

The department's SWAT team, which was organized in 1976, responds to critical incidents that involve a threat to public safety. Team members must undergo more rigorous training than traditional law enforcement officers.

