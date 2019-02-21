Traffic stop leads deputies to $10,000 worth of drugs

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A traffic stop earlier this month led deputies to uncovering $10,000 worth of illegal drugs, including cocaine and heroin, at a home in Poinciana, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they pulled over a car on Marigold Avenue and Cypress Branch Road in Poinciana on Feb. 13. They arrested Zuleimie Baez-Mojica and Angel Diaz-Cruz for possession of controlled substances, according to the news release.

The investigation led deputies and detectives to a home in Poinciana, where they said they made contact with Zharleen Cintron-Rivera. A search warrant was obtained and when additional drugs were discovered in the home, Cintron-Rivera was arrested, authorities said.

In total, deputies said they discovered more than 75 grams of heroin with a street value of approximately $8,000; more than 21 grams of cocaine valued at $2,500; and 30 grams of cannabis.

The three suspects were taken to the Osceola County Jail.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office asks for anyone with information about illegal drug activity to call 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

