Osceola couples marry in group Valentine's Day ceremony

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County Courthouse staff celebrated Valentine’s Day with a community wedding.

Couples from across the county tied the knot in one mass ceremony performed by Osceola County Circuit Court Clerk Armanda Ramirez.

Several couples spoke about very long-term relationships, and second chances. Jody Kevasnicka first fell in love with her husband in junior high while living in Ohio. They both ended up in Florida and decided Valentine's Day was the perfect to day to get married.

Another couple renewed their vows; they were married for four years, but separated for more than a decade. A child’s sickness allowed them to rekindle their love.

“My daughter almost died, she had to have surgery. And in that brink of almost dying she needed both of us, and at that time we found we still loved each other,” Tina Daniels said.

The courthouse held an English ceremony in the morning and Spanish in the afternoon to accommodate the number of marriages.

