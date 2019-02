OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday marked the 27th year since the murder of Dr. Ruth Haut, and there still have been no arrests in the case.

Investigators said Haut was last known to be working alone at her chiropractic office on John Young Parkway in Kissimmee.

Detectives said her car remained in the parking lot. An ATM surveillance image was also released in 1992, showing a man in a hoodie using her banking card in Vero Beach.

"The potential killer, if still alive, he or she could be watching this program right now," said Sheriff Russ Gibson.

Haut was found the next morning stabbed to death in an orange grove in St. Cloud.

Haut's girlfriend at the time, Jean Wagner, said that after all these years, it's still hard to not have someone be held responsible for the violent crime.

"I have all of these pictures that I saved during the years. Fun times, you know happy times," Wagner said. "I'm not the only one suffering from a murder. I mean, the whole family is suffering and I know there's other murders out there and they are suffering, too."

Sergeant Raul Correa with Osceola County's violent crimes unit said that his detectives have not given up on the case, despite the decades that have passed.

"They care and there's been times when I had to tell them, 'Get some sleep. I need you (with) a fresh mind,; because they will work it and work it and work it," Correa said.

Anyone with information in the case can remain anonymous by calling Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS they can be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

