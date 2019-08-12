Osceola deputies search for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspects

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County deputies are searching for two men suspected of committing an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Kissimmee.

The Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Monday, asking the public to help them identify the two men seen wearing black jackets with a white stripe, and red bandanas around their faces.

Deputies say the two men in the video walked into the 7-Eleven convenience store on the 8500 block of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Saturday around 3 a.m.

The video shows the two men walking in as a customer is speaking with a worker behind the counter. One of the suspects then fires his gun at the register before the two men rush out of the store.

Deputies say both men were armed and ran away behind the store.

Anyonew ho recognizes them or has any information regarding the incident should call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

