Osceola deputies seek help locating missing boy

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Osceola County are seeking the public's help in locating a child who has not been seen since Friday evening.

Officials from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Adam Charles Eades, 12, walked away from his family's home on Cedro Drive in Kissimmee at 5:35 p.m. He was wearing a white T-shirt, yellow basketball shorts with a red stripe and Mickey Mouse logo on the side, gray socks and black Crocs.

Adam wears glasses and both of his pinky fingers are crooked. Deputies said he is in good health and does not take any medications.

Anyone who sees Adam or has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.