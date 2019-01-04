Kissimmee man accused of recording himself sexually battering child

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee man is accused of sexually battering at least one child and recording himself while doing so, according to officials from Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

William Jameson, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 years old, promoting a sexual performance by a child and possession of photos of a sex performance by a child.

Deputies said the reporting witness called authorities after she saw videos on Jameson's phone that depicted him performing sexual acts on a child. The witness also called a victim's mother, according to authorities.

Officials said Jameson cooperated with the investigation. He is being held at the Osceola County Jail and is not eligible for bond.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have had "questionable" contact with Jameson to call the Sheriff's Office at (407) 348-2222.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.