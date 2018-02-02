Osceola School hosts job fair to find bus drivers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola School District is facing a void of nearly three dozen bus drivers, which is creating problems for some students.

In an effort to tackle the issue, the district held a job fair for bus drivers on Friday.

Transportation coordinator David King said the shortfall is caused by a number of factors, but the issue is amplified by housing growth in the area and the thousands of new students who have evacuated from Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

"We don't have enough drivers at this time and we're doing the best we can with what we have," King said.

Osceola High School senior Vivian Sabet said she's seen the problem firsthand. On Friday, she and other students waited for a bus that was more than an hour late.

"I just think that they need to figure out what to do with the buses, because it's not right for us to stand out here this long," Sabet said.

In recent weeks, the transportation department for Osceola County Schools has fielded several complaints about late buses.

King said he asks for parents to be patient while they work to fill the driver shortage, which will hopefully happen by the end of February.

"Right now, if we can get 30 or 35 drivers back on the road, it would help us tremendously," King said.

Friday's job fair was scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the district's transportation department.

For more information on how to apply, interested applicants can call 407-517-4540 or visit the transportation department at 401 Simpson Road.



