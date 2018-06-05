Osceola Sheriff's Office needs help naming new K-9 puppy

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is seeking a name for its new K-9 puppy.

The 8-week-old bloodhound puppy was donated to the Sheriff’s Office by the Jimmy Ryce Center. Sheriff Russ Gibson has opened up voting for the canine’s new name to the public, with residents of Osceola County invited to select their favorite on the sheriff's department’s official Facebook page.

Options include Scout, Tracker, Scooter, Gibber and JR (Jimmy Ryce). The winning name for the pooch will be announced by the Sheriff’s Office on Friday, June 15.

Social media users can vote for their favorite name here.



The pup is the newest addition to the office’s K-9 unit, where he will be trained to find missing children and disabled adults.

The Jimmy Ryce Center gives AKC bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies to aid in search efforts for abducted and lost children. According to the Jimmy Ryce Center’s official website, the nonprofit organization has given hundreds of bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies around the country since it was established in 1996.

