Osceola students accused of creating a "stab" list

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said two students at Horizon Middle School are accused of creating a list of students who would be “safe” during an unknown event.

Deputies said this caused concern because of a possibility of another list of students that may not be “safe.”

Investigators said they found out two students had a conversation about carrying out school violence and possibly a shooting at the school.

No date and time was discussed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The students are accused of making a list with names of students on a “safe” list and names of students on a “stab” list, according to deputies.

They are also accused of having a talk about sneaking a gun into the school and shooting students, as well as stabbing them, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said both students told investigators they have discussed and created the list, but they were just joking.

The students were charged with making threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

They were transported and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Orlando.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.