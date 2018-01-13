Otronicon returns this weekend to Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - Interactive robots, digital art and flight simulators have kids learning skills experts do in the field.

Organizers said it's a celebration of interactive technology.

"Normally, things you wouldn't be able to experience unless you were a medical or military professional in training. You can do virtual reality experiences, you can do augmented reality, mixed reality," said Jennine Miller with the Orlando Science Center.

Ortronicon at the Orlando Science Center has something for everyone.

"I got super cool magic glasses," 6-year-old Anna Barbour said.

"I learned a little bit about space and engineering, and I got to look at some neat science things," added her brother, Michael Barbour.

On top of Otronicon, the museum premiered its new permanent exhibit called the Flight Lab. You're able to get into the cockpit of a real military plane and "fly" a mission. Even Mayor Buddy Dyer tried out the device himself.

"It felt like you were flying, hovering and then it makes you feel uneasy, like the floor isn't really under you," Michael Barbour said.

Parents whom News 6 spoke with said the event also allows kids to meet and learn from real professionals.

"I really enjoyed meeting the NASA engineer. My son wants to become a NASA engineer one day when he gets older, so we learned a lot," Aimee Barbour said.

Otronicon gives a glimpse into the future and shows how interactive technology impacts our lives every day.

The event runs Friday through Monday. Click here for ticket prices, times and to learn more.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.