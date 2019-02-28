Our inner fangirls are screaming because the Jonas Brothers are back

The Jo Bros are back, nearly six years after releasing their last single.

The trio of musical brothers announced its return and their new single "Sucker" on their social media platforms Thursday. The song and music video are set to premiere at midnight.

The pop-rock band, composed of Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, released their last single in June 2013. Since then, Nick has produced his own music while Joe sings as the frontman of DNCE. Kevin Jonas has been working in the tech and startup industry.

In addition to the new music, "Jonas Week" begins Monday on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." The brothers will be discussing their lives, music and what brought them back together throughout the week, according to the show's Twitter page.

Somehow, the Jonas Brothers are back together before the year 3000 and we're for sure burnin' up for them, baby.

