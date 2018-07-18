Out-of-control driver sought after crashing into Titusville condo

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unidentified driver is wanted by police after a car crashed into a condo on Park Avenue in Titusville Wednesday morning.

Police recovered a black Chevrolet Cruz and a cellphone after the collision around 2:30 a.m. in the Tennis Village neighborhood, but the driver is still missing.

Resident Shane Hood said the crash woke him, his wife and his mother-in-law.

"We heard a loud bang," Hood said. "As I was coming downstairs, I actually could see the headlights coming across my living room."

The car stopped but Hood said the driver did not.

"I yelled at the guy. He got out of his car and took off," Hood said.

Titusville police responded with K-9s but police said the dogs lost his scent.

A second resident, Ruby Brown, shared photos of the damage looking from the inside of the condo.

"He's out there and he's digging a pretty big hole for himself," Brown said.

No one inside was hurt.

The family is also thankful the driver didn't crash just a few feet to the left or he would have gone through a fence into a tank where they have a pet turtle.

"He could have killed somebody," Hood said.

Anyone who can help locate the driver is asked to call Titusville police.

