Outage causes thousands to lose power in Oviedo, Casselberry, Duke Energy officials say

OVIEDO, Fla. - Duke Energy Florida said crews are working to get power back to thousands of customers after an outage Monday in Oviedo and Casselberry.

Officials said a specific cause for the outage has not yet been found, but that a feeder line between the substation and homes was affected by something, possibly bad weather, and caused thousands to lose power.

Crews said the estimated time of power restoration could be 1 a.m. Tuesday or later, but that they will work to isolate the outage and restore the power as quickly and safely as possible.

Officials said the outage map will update as customers are rerouted and restored.

