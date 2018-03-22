Over 100 take action after 8-year-old girl killed crossing road

ORLANDO, Fla. - People are taking action days after a girl died crossing the road.

More than 100 people packed onto a median of Silver Star Road on Wednesday. Traffic at times shut down for the crowd of people.

"I'm hurting. I'm hurting. That's the only words I have," grandmother Torri Ray said.

More than 100 people crossed a very busy Silver Star Road near Dardanelle Drive. Adults with young children, some wearing reflective vests, all held up traffic, in the same place 8-year-old Isis Harris crossed the street when she was hit and killed by a car Sunday.

"The day after Isis was killed, I stood out here for about an hour, and I probably saw about 15 cars at about 55 of high," Ray said.

The crowd crossed all the way to one side and they made their way back onto the median, where a memorial has been put together in honor of the 8-year-old.

Dozens of people stood on roughly a 4-foot median as Bishop Kelvin Cobaris led a prayer. Everyone hoped the big scene will get drivers to pay attention. The area is just blocks from Evans High School and two bus stops.

"It troubles me, even standing here, I'm looking back because the reality is one step into that traffic, this could be anybody standing here," Cobaris said.

Into the night, family and friends lit candles and released balloons for Isis. A deputy stopped by to help the flow of traffic.

"I just want them to slow down. Slow down. That's it," Ray said.

FDOT said it will be conducting a study to see what safety measures can be taken in the area for pedestrians.

