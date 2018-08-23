Over 30 children's medicines recalled due to 'microbial contamination'

Pharmaceutical company King Bio is recalling 32 of its children's medications because of "microbial contamination," according the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA said that contamination could prove "life-threatening" to some people.

King Bio said that a "small percentage" of products which were produced between Aug. 1, 2017 and April 2018 tested positive for the contamination. The company said it is recalling all products with certain lot numbers out of an "abundance of caution." No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.

All of King Bio's distributors and consumers will be notified by letter. The company said it will arrange for return and replacement of all recalled products. If you have any questions or have a recalled product, you can contact King Bio by emailing recall@kingbio.com or by calling 866-298-2740.

Click here to see all the recalled lot numbers.

Here's a list of all the recalled products. All but one are contained in 2-ounce bottles. The SafeCare Rx (SCRX) brand is used only by medical professionals.

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children's Appetite & Weight

Children's Appetite Enhance

Children's Cough Relief

Children's Fever Reliever

Children's Growth & Development

DK Newborn Tonic

DK Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children's Ear Relief Formula

DK Teething

DK Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Kids Candida 4 oz

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)

Childrens Cough (SCRX)

Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)

Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)

Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)

Colic Relief (SCRX)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX)

Teething (SCRX)

Tummy Aches (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)

