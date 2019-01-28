Over 40 vehicles broken into at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Dozens of residents living at an Orange County apartment complex woke up Sunday morning to find their car windows shattered, with no sign of who did it.

Residents at the Arium Hunters Creek Apartments told News 6 more than 40 cars were broken into overnight.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not released information about the person or people responsible for the crimes.

Robert Tweer, one of the victims, told News 6 he's frustrated.

"I don’t understand why. Like, what’s the purpose of smashing windows?" Tweer said. "I get paid Friday, didn’t want to spend any money at all this week -- now I have to do this, and it’s going to totally throw everything off."

Neal Puri has a similar story. He woke up to find his white Mercedes broken into.

"The window is lying over there on the grass by the trees," he said. "They took my wallet. Unfortunately, I left my wallet in the middle console."

Resident Joshua Lee told News 6 someone broke inside of his car and stole $2 and a cup of quarters. He said it's happened to him at the complex before.

"They’ve hit us about four times now," Lee said.

It's a reminder that it's always a good idea to lock your car doors and never leave valuables inside.

Anyone who knows anything about the car break-ins at Arium Hunters Creek Apartments is asked call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-254-7000.

