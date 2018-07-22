Overnight motorcycle crash on I-95 leaves 1 dead, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person died Sunday after an overnight crash on I-95 in Brevard County, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2004 Honda motorcycle was traveling south on I-95 and hit a guardrail near mile marker 193. The rider, a 26-year-old man from Cocoa, was ejected from the motorcycle onto the grass on the shoulder of the road, according to the crash report. Officials have not released the man's name.

The medical examiner said the crash happened sometime after midnight, though the victim was not found until 6:30 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

