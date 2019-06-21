Overturned tractor-trailer carrying rocks closes SR 528 in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For the second day in a row and the second time Friday morning, Brevard commuters are facing delays.

An overturned tractor-trailer was causing delays in Cocoa, and a fire in a tractor-trailer was blocking northbound Interstate 95 in Titusville Friday morning, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

The most recent incident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. in Cocoa.

Police reported westbound State Road 528 closed. Traffic is being diverted at U.S. 1 (Exit 46).

A tractor-trailer carrying rocks overturned and is leaking diesel fuel, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

About 6:30 a.m., northbound Interstate 95 was closed near Titusville after a crash with injuries. A tractor-trailer caught fire.

