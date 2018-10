ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 30-year old Oviedo man was killed in a single-car crash in Orange County on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was traveling north on Apopka Vineland Road when he traveled off the road and struck a stop sign at Lexington View Lane, authorities said.

The man was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

