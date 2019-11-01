Oviedo boil water notice lifted

Lars Baron/Getty Images

OVIEDO, Fla. - A boil water notice that was in effect for tens of thousands of Oviedo residents has been lifted.

City officials said on Thursday that the state-required test results were in and confirmed that Oviedo's water system was working within guidelines set by Florida's Department of Environmental Protection.

The city announced that the boil water notice, which had been in effect since Sunday, was officially lifted.

The notice was issued Sunday morning after an electrical issue at the AM Jones Water Treatment facility caused a loss of pressure to about 40,000 customers in the community.

The water pressure was restored the same day, but the precautionary notice was issued for a minimum of 48 hours because the water pressure dropped below 20 psi. It was extended Tuesday as the testing was still underway.

In addition to lifting the notice Thursday, city officials apologized for the inconvenience to Oviedo residents.

"We understand these last few days have been difficult on our citizens and we are regretful for the inconveniences you may have experienced," officials said in the announcement.

