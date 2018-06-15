Oviedo family finds its 80-pound pet tortoise roaming the streets

OVIEDO, Fla. - The Randall family can rest a little easier this weekend as its 80-pound tortoise was found.

Katie Randall sought the community's help by making a plea on social media and speaking to News 6 more than a week and a half ago when Thor went missing.

Friday morning, Randall and her neighbor just happened to see the tortoise strolling down the street. He’s now back where he belongs, eating bananas and walking the fence line in the backyard.

"He's just a really good match. We love animals. He is so friendly. He will come up and rub his face against your leg. He will eat out of your hand," Randall said.

Randall said it may be a tortoise to some, but for her and her 3-year-old grandson, he's a part of the family.

