Oviedo firefighter's young daughter drowns in neighbor's pool

OVIEDO, Fla. - The city of Oviedo is rallying around a firefighter whose young daughter drowned over the weekend at a neighbor's house in the Pickett Downs neighborhood in Chuluota.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the girl, identified as Danny Forrest's daughter, Ella, was found in the pool Friday evening. Her age was not released in the sheriff's report.

Deputies said several people were gathered at the neighbor's home, and the girl's mother, Candace, went looking for Ella after not seeing her for about 10 minutes. She found her daughter in the enclosed pool, and Danny Forrest began CPR, deputies said.

The sheriff's report said it's not known if the gate that leads to the pool was open or closed when Ella entered the area.

Ella was taken to the Oviedo hospital before being transferred to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. Deputies said they learned Saturday that Ella had died.

The sheriff's report said the Forrests had only been in the neighborhood a few days and it was their first gathering with their new neighbors.

A GoFundMe account has been created for the family.

"Danny and his wife, Candace, are both longtime residents of Oviedo, along with his father, Scott Forrest, who is a Battalion Chief for Oviedo Fire and Rescue, and brother, Kyle Forrest, who works for Seminole County Fire Department," the GoFundMe page said. "What has happened is beyond comprehension, and we are all still in shock."

According to the page, Oviedo Fire and Rescue is also teaming up with Mission BBQ to organize a fundraiser to support the family.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe account had raised nearly all of its $50,000 goal.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.