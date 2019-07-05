Fireworks fail: Oviedo show fizzles out due to technical issues

People look on as fireworks are obstructed by smoke during Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OVIEDO, Fla. - Technical issues meant that what was supposed to be a 20-minute fireworks show in Oviedo for the Fourth of July fizzled out after only seven minutes.

An official from the city of Oviedo said the vendor, Zambelli Fireworks, had problems with its electrical cables and firing system, meaning120 shots were left unfired.

Mayor Dominic Persampiere commented in a city-centric Facebook group saying that the vendor has not yet been paid the $20,000 since it didn't deliver the show as promised, and no re-do has been planned at this time.

"The parks. (sic) director was on the phone with the owner (politely) putting it, ripping him a new one. It was a great show just 6 minutes long and the event itself was well done," Persampiere wrote.

He wrote that the city's purchasing policy requires that everything be put out on a bid but that Zambelli Fireworks will be listed as non-responsive when it comes time to select a vendor for next year's Fourth of July celebration, which is held at the Oviedo Mall.

A spokesperson from Zambelli Fireworks said the company is investigating.

"Zambelli is in the process of reviewing all aspects of what transpired last evening and will communicate with our customer directly once more detail is revealed," the spokesperson said.

Residents commenting online had mixed reviews. Some called the show a dud while others were happy to see any pyrotechnics at all.

"I’ll never knock a free event, but it was not as exciting as years past. But, that said, better than nothing," one man wrote.

Others were quick to point out that this was the second time in a row that there were issues since last year's show, also put on by Zambelli Fireworks, was delayed by heavy rain.

"Last year it was late by 40 minutes and the excuse was rain, this year it was late by 15 minutes and the excuse was 'Technical difficulties', so many people waiting for 1+ hours to see a 6 minute show- Total waste of resources," another man wrote.

For anyone who didn't get to see the sky light up, you can click here to watch the Fireworks at the Fountain show, hosted by News 6, in its entirety.

