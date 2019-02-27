Family friend sent love letters, jewelry, candy to 14-year-old victim, Oviedo police say

OVIEDO, Fla. - An Oviedo man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he was sending romantic letters and gifts to a family friend's 14-year-old child.

Over the course of nearly 14 months, 44-year-old David Claudio has been sending anonymous unsolicited gifts and cards to the residence of a 14-year-old, according to an arrest report from the Oviedo Police Department.

None of the letters were sexual in nature, however, Claudio had unlimited access to the victim because he was a family friend, police said.

The parents said they initially believed the gifts were from a schoolmate because the letters were signed by "Jonathan." They later began to suspect Claudio after noticing his work van parked on their street at the exact time their child would walk to school.

According to the report, the letters were delivered anonymously and were romantic in nature, often containing expressions of love for the victim.

Oviedo police said the family started to suspect their friend was behind the letters at the victim's 15th birthday party.

For the victim's birthday, a letter containing a poem in cursive was anonymously delivered along with flowers and a necklace.

The poem read: "A birthday is a new beginning; a birthday is is the first day of another lovely year; a year of new tomorrows that is shining bright and clear."

At the victim's party, the same poem was included in a different birthday card given to the victim at their party from the suspect's family.

Police said at the party Claudio also requested several photos alone of himself and the victim.

A noncustodial interview was conducted with Claudio at his residence after the family's newly installed outdoor cameras caught a man of his same height and build approach their home and drop off gifts.

Claudio was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking after he failed to show up for a scheduled meeting with the Oviedo Police Department.

