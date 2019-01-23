Oviedo police search for masked men who robbed store workers

OVIEDO, Fla. - Police have issued a crime alert in Oviedo after a pair of masked men barged into a convenience store and robbed employees.

Officers released surveillance video of the robbers stealing from the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street early Monday.

Detectives said the men were wearing masks and gloves to conceal their identity.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Oviedo Police Department.

