Oviedo resident fights to get streetlights re-illuminated

OVIEDO, Fla. - A spokeswoman for Duke Energy said Wednesday workers will reassess what could be wrong with a section of streetlights that has cast a busy roadway into darkness.

About 15 to 20 streetlights are not illuminated on the stretch of Lockwood Boulevard from West Riviera to Seminole Creek Drive.

A News 6 viewer sent in video showing a dark stretch of roadway at night, and he said he's been trying to get the streetlights re-illuminated for two years.

He produced email exchanges with Oviedo's mayor that show how frustrated both of them were that the problem wasn't being addressed.

News 6 contacted Duke Energy and the company responded, claiming the lights were repaired Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, the lights were not working.

Erik Sandoval/WKMG photo

News 6 sent the company pictures of the dark roadway, and a spokeswoman responded, saying Duke Energy would send out a worker in the morning to determine what was wrong.

The viewer said the situation comes at a time when the city of Oviedo is issuing a special assessment for homeowners. The money will go toward maintaining the city's streetlights.​

