Owner arrested in fatal shooting at hair salon, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. - A hair salon owner accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at his shop in February is facing a second-degree murder charge, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Authorities said they were called to Fadez-R-Us shortly before 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9 and found Donnell Dewese on the floor, suffering from a gunshot wound, and Calvin Williams with a black gun in his possession.

Dewese was taken to a hospital, where he died as a result of the single gunshot wound.

Police said video and statements from a witness proved that Williams, the hair salon owner, had been arguing with Dewese when the fight turned physical and a shot was fired.

The evidence also proved there was no stand your ground issues at play, according to a news release.

Williams cooperated throughout the investigation. He was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge.

He's being held at the Marion County Jail on $50,000 bond.

